SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $49.14.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.