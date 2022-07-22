Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $115.62 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.89.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.