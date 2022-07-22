Stifel Nicolaus Lowers YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $48.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Up 0.3 %

YETI stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. YETI has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional Trading of YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.