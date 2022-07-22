Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Xylem (NYSE:XYL) to Buy

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $94.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Xylem Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 36.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.7% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 70,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $4,699,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.5% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

