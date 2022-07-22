Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 179 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.8% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.75 and its 200-day moving average is $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.02.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

