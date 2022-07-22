Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

In other news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

