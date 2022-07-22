Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $5,934,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.