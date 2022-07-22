Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Meritage Homes by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.84.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $156.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

