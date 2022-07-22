Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $12,956,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $8,232,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 147,909 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $4,677,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after buying an additional 112,230 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Shares of UNFI opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

