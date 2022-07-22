Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of APA by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in APA by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,969,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

APA Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

