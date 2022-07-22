Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 84,590 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,590 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Horizon by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 642,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 622,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FHN opened at $22.17 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

