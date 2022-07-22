Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 74.08% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,430.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,430.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $115,447.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,847 shares of company stock worth $5,426,101 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

