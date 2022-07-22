Summit Global Investments Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 232,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,720,000 after acquiring an additional 188,102 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 348,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.93 and its 200 day moving average is $133.26. The firm has a market cap of $338.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.