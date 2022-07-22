Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,317 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 64,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

