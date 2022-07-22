Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Terex worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Terex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its position in Terex by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $31.32 on Friday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $53.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

