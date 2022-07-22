Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,811,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,387,000 after purchasing an additional 119,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,659,000 after purchasing an additional 318,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,466,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 379,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,054 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.29 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

