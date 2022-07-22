The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $99,744,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Hershey by 583.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Hershey by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 219,385 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $215.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $328.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,131,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.