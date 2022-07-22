Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 291 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average is $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.02.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

