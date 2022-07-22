Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.27. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.