Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,290 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,095,000 after buying an additional 94,814 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,250,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,790,000 after buying an additional 265,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after buying an additional 1,539,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.
NYSE:AR opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 3.71. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $48.80.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.
