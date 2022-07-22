Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,006,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $99,978 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average is $120.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Further Reading

