Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Uniti Group worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Uniti Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Uniti Group by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

