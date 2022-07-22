VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Stock Position Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1,443.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HYEM opened at $17.13 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67.

