Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires 25,000 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,464,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,214,688.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 100,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $902,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 36,717 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $361,662.45.
- On Tuesday, July 12th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 32,500 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $309,725.00.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 11,958 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $115,514.28.
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $333,693.86.
- On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,443,481.60.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,557,610.00.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $57,665.19.
- On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $407,000.00.
Tricida Stock Up 0.4 %
Tricida stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $530.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Institutional Trading of Tricida
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Stonehill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tricida by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 773,895 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in Tricida by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 67,353 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth $1,495,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth $17,054,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tricida by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.