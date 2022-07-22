Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 230,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 19,908 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 51,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,762,000 after buying an additional 158,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 86,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $22.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $853.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

