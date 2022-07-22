Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $3,951,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $349.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.63.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

