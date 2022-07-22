WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in WEX were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEX by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WEX by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 84,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of WEX by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,802,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 52,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.38.

Shares of WEX opened at $166.25 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $208.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

