Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 248.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 19.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.69.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

