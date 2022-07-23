1,028 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $169,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Raymond James by 6.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 112,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $3,004,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 5.2% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raymond James Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

RJF stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.64 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average is $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.