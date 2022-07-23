10,600 Shares in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,836 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 57,595 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 244,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after buying an additional 54,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in LCI Industries by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCII. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

LCI Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.40. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.32 and a 12-month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.