10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 76,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 46,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCXA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

