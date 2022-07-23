1,300 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

