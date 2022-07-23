1,385 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 134,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 237,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $75.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $91.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

