1,582 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.