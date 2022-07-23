1,582 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
ESGD stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $82.63.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.