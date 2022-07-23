1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

ONEM stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $30.18.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after acquiring an additional 324,722 shares in the last quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% in the first quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

