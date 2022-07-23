1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ONEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

1Life Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

