2,135 Shares in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 188.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000.
iShares US Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $69.71.
