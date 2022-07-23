23,233 Shares in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 632.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($2.99) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.77) to GBX 330 ($3.95) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.83) to GBX 330 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.50.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

