381 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.
Regal Rexnord Price Performance
Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regal Rexnord Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.
Regal Rexnord Profile
Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.
