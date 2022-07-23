50,142 Shares in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Acadia Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.48%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

