98532 (KMP.TO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$77.46 million for the quarter.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

98532 has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.76.

(Get Rating)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.