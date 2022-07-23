AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target Cut to SEK 150

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 160 to SEK 150 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Danske upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.13.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $16.47 on Thursday. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

