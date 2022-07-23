ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 177.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

ABB Cuts Dividend

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABB. StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

