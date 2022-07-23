Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AYI opened at $176.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AYI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

