Addison Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,485,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. SWS Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPM opened at $114.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.89. The company has a market cap of $337.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

