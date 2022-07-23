Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 48,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 130,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

