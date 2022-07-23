Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
AJRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of AJRD opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $48.34.
Insider Transactions at Aerojet Rocketdyne
In other news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,105,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,351,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after acquiring an additional 715,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9,170.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after buying an additional 533,560 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
