Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases 952 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.9% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.35.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

