AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as low as C$1.77. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 18,100 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of AKITA Drilling in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$74.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.22.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

