Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$12.51 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$9.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.69.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$233.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.6479167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -17.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$279,000.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.